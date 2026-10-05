Zary was placed on waivers by the Flames on Monday, Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports.

Zary appeared in two of the Flames' first three regular-season games, recording no goals, an assist and a hit while averaging 13:38 of ice time. He made a career-high 74 regular-season appearances for the Flames last year and has recorded at least 25 goals in each of the past three seasons. The 25-year-old has appeared in 193 regular-season games at the NHL level and is a candidate to draw interest from other teams on the waiver wire.