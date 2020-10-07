Zary was drafted 24th overall by the Flames at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Zary isn't sexy and doesn't have a standout skill. But he's like a terrier after a rat -- his motor just doesn't stop. He fires a ton of pucks at the net and follows them for rebounds. He hounds opponents at every turn. And he blocks shots, wins faceoffs, puts up points, drives play and more. Zary is a prototypical hard-working, second-line pivot that will be beloved in Calgary. And he'll deliver sneaky fantasy value on the cheap.