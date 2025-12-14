Flames' Cullen Potter: Earns pair of points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Potter scored a goal and added an assist in Arizona State University's 6-3 win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.
Potter has racked up six goals and 10 helpers over 18 appearances this season. He continues to be a steady source of offense for the Sun Devils, growing his game from the 22-point effort he had in 35 outings last year. The Flames prospect should continue to provide balanced scoring contributions.