Potter scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Arizona State University's 4-1 win over Miami University on Friday.

Potter's goal was his first of the season. The 18-year-old had 22 points in 35 outings with the Sun Devils last season, including 13 goals, but he seems to have taken a step back in that area this year. A first-round pick of the Flames in 2025, Potter is a strong skater with decent offensive instincts, but he'll likely never be a team-leading scorer in the professional leagues, instead serving as a skilled forward who can create supplementary offense.