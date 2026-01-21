Potter will undergo season-ending surgery to address an upper-body injury, Gabriella Chernoff of SunDevilSource.com reports Tuesday.

Given the length of the NCAA season, his 3-4 month recovery timeline won't allow him to get back into action during 2025-26. The 19-year-old had 12 goals and 26 points over 24 outings for Arizona State University this season. The injury will also likely keep him in the collegiate ranks for another year, as the Flames probably won't want to have him jump up to the AHL after a lengthy absence.