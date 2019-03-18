Flames' Curtis Lazar: Back in NHL
Lazar was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday.
Lazar is currently in his fifth pro season, and has not played a game at the NHL level this campaign. The 24-year-old currently has 37 points in 49 AHL games, and has 51 points in his NHL career. With Sean Monahan (illness) and Sam Bennett (upper body) banged up, Lazar could enter the lineup for Tuesday's game against Columbus.
