Flames' Curtis Lazar: Heads to waiver wire
Lazar was waived by the Flames on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Lazar played 65 games for the Flames last season and scored just 12 points, so they hope he clears waivers so they can sneak him to AHL Stockton to continue his development.
More News
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Posts 12-point season•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Rarely scoring in 2018•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still searching for offensive stride•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Playing sparingly•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still chasing first goal•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Struggling to find offensive touch•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...