Lazar has only played five of the past 10 games with an average of just 8:52 of ice time per contest when in the lineup.

Now struggling to carve out a consistent role and still without a goal on the campaign, the 2013 first-round selection has failed to live up to expectations. While Lazar is just 22 years old and obviously showcased promise at points in his career, there currently aren't many fantasy settings where he warrants attention.