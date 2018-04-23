Lazar notched two goals and 10 assists in 65 games during 2017-18, while also supplying 130 hits.

Lazar was unable to best his career mark of 20 points he posted back in 2015-16, and it appears we're still waiting for the 2013 17th overall pick to make strides and translate the offensive skill he flashed in juniors to the NHL. Lazar was able to end the season on a positive note nonetheless, posting three assists in his last five games, and even though the points weren't there consistently over the season, his 130 hits were the fourth most on the team.