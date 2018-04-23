Flames' Curtis Lazar: Posts 12 point season
Lazar notched two goals and 10 assists in 65 games during 2017-18, while also supplying 130 hits.
Lazar was unable to best his career mark of 20 points he posted back in 2015-16, and it appears we're still waiting for the 2013 17th overall pick to make strides and translate the offensive skill he flashed in juniors to the NHL. Lazar was able to end the season on a positive note nonetheless, posting three assists in his last five games, and even though the points weren't there consistently over the season, his 130 hits were the fourth most on the team.
More News
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Rarely scoring in 2018•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still searching for offensive stride•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Playing sparingly•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still chasing first goal•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Struggling to find offensive touch•
-
Flames' Curtis Lazar: Will see game ice Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...