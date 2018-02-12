Lazar has recorded a single goal and assist through 16 games dating back to Jan. 4.

The 23-year-old winger has averaged just 8:37 of ice time during the 16-game slump, so it's difficult to expect much offense from him. Lazar showed promise early in his career with Ottawa, but quickly flamed out while carrying the expectations of being a first-round selection. Things clearly haven't improved in Calgary, and with just a single goal and five assists through 41 games for the campaign, it's though to justify turning to him in any fantasy setting at this stage of the season.