Flames' Curtis Lazar: Returning to bus league
Lazar was assigned to AHL Stockton on Saturday.
Lazar has not appeared at the NHL level this season, frequently serving as a healthy scratch. With the Heat, he has 16 goals and 20 assists in 46 games. He will get an opportunity for playing time at the lower level, with the Flames apparently satisfied with their current forward group.
