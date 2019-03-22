Flames' Curtis Lazar: Returning to Stockton
Lazar was sent down to Stockton prior to Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Lazar was up with the Flames as an emergency recall while Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan were out of the lineup. Bennett did pick up an upper-body injury in Thursday's contest, but it's unclear if that will lead to Lazar shuttling back to Calgary. Alan Quine, a regular call-up from March 10, remains with the team as an extra forward. Lazar managed one hit and two shots in two games during this stint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...