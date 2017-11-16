Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still chasing first goal
Lazar hasn't scored a goal this season and has recorded just two assists and 12 shots through 14 games.
With a bottom-six role and an average of just 10:41 of ice time per contest, Lazar isn't in position to succeed. However, his offensive track record at the highest level (0.21 points per game) certainly doesn't warrant an increased role. At this stage of the game, it appears the 2013 first-round selection will struggle to post worthy fantasy numbers in the majority of settings.
