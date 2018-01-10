Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still searching for offensive stride
Lazar hasn't recorded a point or a shot in any of his past seven games after missing the scoresheet in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.
It's been a swift fall from relevancy for the 2013 first-round selection. Not only are there no signs of offense, Lazar has also been a healthy scratch five times since last registering a point on Dec. 9. With an average of just 9:29 of ice time and only four assists and 19 shots through 28 games, the 22-year-old winger is off the fantasy radar in the majority of fantasy settings at this stage of season.
