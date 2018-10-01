Despite clearing waivers, Lazar remains with the Flames for the time being, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lazar has struggled to live up to expectations after being selected 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. The center has reach the 20-point mark just once in his four-year NHL career, which resulted in him seeing just 9:51 of ice time last season. Since he has already cleared waivers, the 23-year-old can be sent down at any point the rest of the year.