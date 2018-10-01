Flames' Curtis Lazar: Still with team
Despite clearing waivers, Lazar remains with the Flames for the time being, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lazar has struggled to live up to expectations after being selected 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. The center has reach the 20-point mark just once in his four-year NHL career, which resulted in him seeing just 9:51 of ice time last season. Since he has already cleared waivers, the 23-year-old can be sent down at any point the rest of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...