Flames' Curtis Lazar: Struggling to find offensive touch
Lazar has recorded a single assist while averaging just 11:16 of ice time per contest through five games this season.
The 2013 first-round selection has just one goal and five points over 42 games dating back to last season, and he's even had difficulty sticking in the lineup to start this year. Lazar is currently skating in a bottom-six role and has been on the ice for just 8.5 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes this season. There aren't many fantasy settings where he's currently a reliable option.
