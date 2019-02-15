The Flames recalled Lazar from AHL Stockton on Friday.

Lazar has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching 16 goals and 36 points in 46 appearances. With James Neal (lower body) sidelined, Lazar will likely get an opportunity to draw into the big club's lineup immediately against the Penguins on Saturday. The 2013 first-round pick will hope to produce a stand-out performance and make a case for remaining with the Flames down the stretch.