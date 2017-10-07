Flames' Curtis Lazar: Will see game ice Saturday
Lazar will make his season debut Saturday night versus the visiting Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
With Jaromir Jagr (visa) still not ready to go, that's opened the door for Lazar to slot into the lineup on the third line alongside Kris Versteeg and Sam Bennett. Originally drafted by Ottawa -- he was taken in the first round (17th overall) in 2013 -- Lazar managed just four points in 37 games between the Sens and Flames in 2016-17. Still, he cleared 100-plus hits in his first two seasons, so at least there's that.
