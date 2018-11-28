Flames' Dalton Prout: Back from conditioning stint
Prout has rejoined the Flames following his conditioning assignment with AHL Stockton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Prout played in four contests with the Heat, in which he tallied one goal, two assists and eight PIM. The blueliner has appeared in just one game for Calgary this year and will likely head back up to the press box.
