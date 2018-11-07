Flames' Dalton Prout: Benched 13 straight
Prout hasn't appeared in the lineup since Oct. 6 versus Vancouver, a stretch of 13 games.
The emergence of youngsters Juuso Valimaki and Rasmus Andersson has made Prout expendable on the blue line. If the club decides it needs additional forward depth down the road, the 28-year-old could find himself headed back to AHL Stockton where he logged 34 games last season and tallied nine points.
