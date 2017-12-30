Flames' Dalton Prout: Bound for Calgary
The Devils traded Prout to the Flames on Saturday with goaltender Eddie Lack heading the other way.
Best known for his physical style of play, Prout has 242 career NHL games under his belt between the Blue Jackets and Devils, but he doesn't do a whole lot outside of agitating opponents. Fantasy owners can safely ignore him in all settings since he'll presumably remain in the minors -- only with AHL Stockton this time.
