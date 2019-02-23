Flames' Dalton Prout: Earns first point this season
Prout assisted on the opening goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
The defensive defenseman has appeared in only four of the Flames' 10 games in February, often serving as a healthy scratch instead. However, with Oliver Kylington listed out for Friday's match, Prout made the most of his opportunity while skating alongside T.J. Brodie on the third pairing. Kylington is expected back Sunday, which likely means Prout will return to the press box.
