Flames' Dalton Prout: Headed out on assignment
Prout was sent to AHL Stockton for a conditioning assignment Tuesday.
Prout hasn't played since Oct. 6 against Vancouver, a stretch of 19 games in the press box. Unfortunately for the blueliner, the emergence of Juuso Valimaki and Rasmus Andersson likely means he will be back observing from the sidelined following his stint in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...