Flames' Dalton Prout: Returns to lineup
Prout logged 8:12 of ice time against the Avs on Wednesday, his first game in the lineup since Dec. 18.
Considering he barely got onto the ice, it shouldn't come as a surprise Prout managed a mere one shot and plus-1 rating. If he can't secure more minutes, the Ontario native could be headed back to AHL Stockton for another conditioning assignment.
