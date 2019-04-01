Prout potted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The blueliner hadn't found twine in over three years, since scoring three goals with the Blue Jackets in 2015-16, but you'd never know it by his slick mitts in front of Sharks goalie Aaron Dell. Prout did finish minus-2 in the contest. The goal was just his second point in 17 outings this season, so don't expect a binge of offense to come suddenly for the 29-year-old.