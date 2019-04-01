Flames' Dalton Prout: Scores nifty goal
Prout potted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
The blueliner hadn't found twine in over three years, since scoring three goals with the Blue Jackets in 2015-16, but you'd never know it by his slick mitts in front of Sharks goalie Aaron Dell. Prout did finish minus-2 in the contest. The goal was just his second point in 17 outings this season, so don't expect a binge of offense to come suddenly for the 29-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...