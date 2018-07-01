Flames' Dalton Prout: Staying with Flames for 2018-19
Prout signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with Calgary, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Flames acquired the 28-year-old from the Devils last season and he would play the rest of the year with AHL Stockton, scoring two goals and nine points in 34 games. Prout appeared in just four NHL games last season, but apparently did enough in the AHL to warrant a one-way contract from Calgary this offseason. He will likely battle for a depth position next season.
