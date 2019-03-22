Prout has been a healthy scratch in seven straight contests.

The veteran defenseman has just one assist, along with 31 hits and 14 blocked shots, in 15 appearances this season. Coach Bill Peters has favored Oscar Fantenberg and Rasmus Andersson as the third pairing, and even if a spot opened up, Prout would be competing with fellow press-box dwellers Oliver Kylington and Michael Stone for the position.

