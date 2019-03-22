Flames' Dalton Prout: Struggling to find minutes
Prout has been a healthy scratch in seven straight contests.
The veteran defenseman has just one assist, along with 31 hits and 14 blocked shots, in 15 appearances this season. Coach Bill Peters has favored Oscar Fantenberg and Rasmus Andersson as the third pairing, and even if a spot opened up, Prout would be competing with fellow press-box dwellers Oliver Kylington and Michael Stone for the position.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...