Vladar stopped seven shots in the third period of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Vladar relieved an ineffective Jacob Markstrom after two periods. In the end, the move paid off, with Vladar making some big stops while the Flames rallied from behind for the win. This is the 24-year-old's third straight win, improving his season record to 11-5-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 18 appearances.