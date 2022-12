Vladar saved 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win against Washington on Saturday.

Vladar earned his second straight victory. He's 3-4-1 with a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage in eight contests this season. He's outperformed Jacob Markstrom so far this season, which has led to Vladar getting more work lately. Saturday's victory was Vladar's fourth start in Calgary's last six games.