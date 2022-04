Vladar made 40 saves Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Jets. He allowed two goals.

He was rocked with rubber in the second, and turned away 18 that frame alone. Blake Wheeler beat Vladar with a one-timer with 13 seconds left in the first period and Mason Appleton rammed in a rebound at 6:06 of the second for the go-ahead goal. It was Vladar's first regulation loss since March 13. He'll have the best seat in the house this postseason as Jacob Markstom works to carry the Flames through 16 wins.