Vladar stopped 25 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Thursday.

Calgary had a 3-1 edge through two periods, but Vladar allowed two goals on nine shots in the third frame to surrender the lead. Alex Pietrangelo then beat Vladar just 42 seconds into overtime. The 25-year-old goaltender is 12-6-5 with a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 23 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last three starts.