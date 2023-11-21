Vladar stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dating back to last season, Vladar has won his last four outings against the Kraken. This one looked to be in doubt with the Flames trailing until Andrew Mangiapane tied the game at 3-3 with 4:07 left in the third period. Vladar has a poor 3.70 GAA and an .868 save percentage through five contests this season, but he's managed a 3-1-1 record. He'll likely get another chance to start soon with the Flames visiting Dallas on Friday and Colorado on Saturday in a back-to-back right after the break for American Thanksgiving.