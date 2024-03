Vladar will miss the rest of the season as he will have hip surgery next week, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar struggled in his final two starts of the season, allowing 13 goals on 75 shots in losses to Colorado and Carolina. He finishes the season with an 8-9-2 mark. Vladar has one more season remaining on his contract, but he could be the odd-man out if Jacob Markstrom returns, as Dustin Wolf is ready to play at the NHL level.