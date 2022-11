Vladar allowed five goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Vladar's line looks ugly, but most of the Kraken's goals can be attributed to turnovers and odd-man rushes. It's still a second loss in three outings for Vladar, who has allowed 10 goals on 74 shots in a less-than-impressive start to the campaign. These kinds of performances won't have him pushing for more playing time over Jacob Markstrom, who will likely be back between the pipes Thursday versus the Predators.