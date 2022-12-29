Vladar made 29 saves during a 3-2 victory over the host Kraken on Wednesday.

With the Flames playing back-to-back contests, Vladar received his first start since suffering an overtime defeat to the Kings on Dec. 22 and blanked the Pacific Division rivals over the final 39 minutes to help secure the comeback win. The 25-year-old netminder has endured a streaky season, earning four straight wins (Nov. 29-Dec. 7) after opening the season with one victory in six appearances (1-4-1). Vladar (6-4-3) has not dropped a game in regulation since Nov. 26.