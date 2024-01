Vladar stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Arizona on Tuesday.

Vladar was sharp, holding Arizona to a goal in each of the second and third periods before the Flames rallied for three unanswered goals to earn the win in overtime. The 26-year-old Vladar is now 7-5-2 with an .885 save percentage and a 3.30 GAA this season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday against Toronto if Jacob Markstrom (lower body) remains unavailable.