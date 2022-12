Vladar turned aside 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Vladar was beaten twice in the first 2:25 of the game, but he settled down and the Flames were able to battle back. He earned his third straight win, bringing him up to 5-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage in 10 games. With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Vladar's started in five of Calgary's last six contests.