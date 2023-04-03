Vladar kicked out 11 of 13 shots in relief during Sunday's 5-4 victory over Anaheim.

The Flames were down 2-0 going into the first intermission, so they replaced starter Jacob Markstrom with Vladar for the beginning of the second frame. While Vladar didn't have the best of showings, Calgary was able to rally, handing him the win. He has a 14-6-5 record, 2.83 GAA and .895 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. The 25-year-old's previous outing was also against Anaheim. He stopped 19 of 20 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Ducks on March 21.