Vladar stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Vladar returned to protecting the Flames' crease after not doing so in the previous three games, and the 27-year-old delivered another impressive showing. He's won each of his past three starts dating back to March 18, posting a 1.91 GAA and a .917 save percentage in that stretch.