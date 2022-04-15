Vladar allowed two goals on eight shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vladar did the same Tuesday versus the Kraken, but the Flames' offense didn't have a comeback surge in store for Thursday's game. Vladar won't take a result from this outing -- he remains at 11-5-1 while his GAA ticked up to 2.76 and his save percentage slipped to .905 in 19 appearances. With Markstrom struggled lately, it wouldn't be surprising if Vladar got the nod against the Coyotes on Saturday, though the Flames haven't officially named a starter for that contest.