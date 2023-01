Vladar stopped 25 of 26 shots, leading the Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Thursday.

Vladar was almost unbeatable Thursday, posting a .962 save percentage while only giving up a goal to Jake Neighbours early in the third period. This performance builds off a strong outing last game at Chicago, where Vladar posted a .929 save percentage coming in relief of Jacob Markstrom. The former Bruin will likely continue to serve as the backup to Jacob Markstrom moving forward.