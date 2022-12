Vladar is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Wednesday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar has a 5-4-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts. Seattle has the sixth-ranked offense with 3.53 goals per game.