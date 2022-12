Vladar is expected to start Thursday on the road versus Los Angeles, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Vladar stopped 29 of 34 shots in Calgary's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto on Dec. 10, which ended his four-game winning streak. He has a 5-4-2 record, 2.81 GAA and .905 save percentage in 11 contests this season. Los Angeles has the 15th-placed offense with 3.23 goals per game.