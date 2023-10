Vladar will be in the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Vladar will make his first start of the season after Jacob Markstrom started in the Flames' first three games. Vladar was 14-6-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .892 save percentage in 2022-23. He took the loss in his only game against the Sabres last season, giving up two goals on 19 shots.