Vladar made 29 saves Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

It was a barnburner of a game. It was 2-2 after one period and 3-3 after two. Then Michael Bunting forced overtime when he put in a rebound off the end boards at 6:10 of the third. Vladar didn't have much of a chance on Mitch Marner's OT winner -- the winger wired a shot off a Flames' defender that went right back on his stick, and he popped it home. Vladar had his four-game winning streak snapped with the loss.