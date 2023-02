Vladar allowed five goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

It was a tough night for Vladar as he allowed five goals on just 24 shots in the defeat. The 25-year-old netminder has dropped his last two contests, allowing seven goals on 43 shots in that span. Vladar falls to 11-6-4 on the season with a .899 save percentage. Despite his struggles of late, Vladar should continue to see a fair amount of starting opportunities behind Jacob Markstrom.