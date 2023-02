Vladar allowed two goals on 17 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Vladar didn't face many shots Thursday, but the Flames couldn't crack Ville Husso on the other end in a 2-1 defeat. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Vladar, as he falls to 11-5-4 with a .903 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder has outplayed Jacob Markstrom for most of the season as he continues to stake his claim to the starting job.