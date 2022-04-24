Vladar allowed three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom got a full day off, and Vladar was up to the task in a rare home start. The Canucks were able to erase a two-goal lead, but the Flames quickly restored control and Vladar was able to pick up his 12th win in 21 appearances. The 24-year-old has added a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Flames have a back-to-back at the end of their regular-season schedule, so it wouldn't be surprising for Vladar to draw into at least one more game before the playoffs begin.