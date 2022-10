Vladar is expected to defend the road crease against the Oilers on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Vladar was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday. The Calgary netminder was 13-6-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage last season. He'll make his first start of the season in place of Jacob Markstrom. Vladar will face the high-flying Oilers, who are led by the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.