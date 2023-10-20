Vladar made 24 saves Thursday in a 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Eric Johnson beat Vladar from the point at 6:06 of the first. Tage Thompson beat him over his glove on the power play later in the first frame. And John-Jason Peterka twisted and fired a wrister over Vladar's blocker to knot the game 3-3 early in the third. It was his first game and first win of the season. Vladar will see restricted starts behind Jacob Markstrom, unless the Flames decide to make a move to trade him. That's been rumored for a while, and there are teams that could use a decent netminder.